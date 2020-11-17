A total of 11 council areas will be placed under Scotland’s toughest coronavirus restrictions from 6pm on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has told MSPs.

Addressing Parliament, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that Glasgow, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian will move into Level 4 for three weeks.

And the announcement has been met with mixed responses from Scots around the country as they learn of which tier they will remain in or move to.

For those moving to tier 4, many are concerned about schools remaining open despite rising levels of cases, whilst others are concerned of the impact three weeks of level 4 restrictions will have on businesses.

One Twitter user said: "I can understand the need for tier 4 but truly don’t understand why schools haven’t been shut yet."

Another added: "It's a shame but I understand. We gotta do what we can to minimize the risk of the virus. We need to stick with it and hope this curbs it down."

A third called Tier 4 a "death knell" for Scottish businesses.