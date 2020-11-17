A total of 11 council areas will be placed under Scotland’s toughest coronavirus restrictions from 6pm on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has told MSPs.

Addressing Parliament, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that Glasgow, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian will move into Level 4 for three weeks.

And the announcement has been met with mixed responses from Scots around the country as they learn of which tier they will remain in or move to.

For those moving to tier 4, many are concerned about schools remaining open despite rising levels of cases, whilst others are concerned of the impact three weeks of level 4 restrictions will have on businesses.

A third called Tier 4 a "death knell" for Scottish businesses.

Welp, tier 4 for my area. Completely understandable but good god I wish I could see my friends again soon. — CircleStrife (@CircleStrife) November 17, 2020

Tier 4 but schools will remain open. Has anybody been in a shopping centre near schools during lunch breaks? Kids not wearing masks or socially distancing. It is absolutely beyond doubt that children are spreading the virus. 30k children are currently off school bc of covid. — Michael Hastie (@M8J7H) November 17, 2020

I can deal with tier 4 for the next 3 weeks. Not happy but I understand it. But I cannot understand & still haven’t heard how schools staying open makes sense when you want to cut the spread? Don’t mix with other households in case you spread it apart from kids who can!? — James (@JamesyMc10) November 17, 2020

Tier 4, yet the schools remain open. Naturally.



What a mess 👇 pic.twitter.com/Nahc1Fkusk — Amy Lee Fraioli 🧜🏻‍♀️ 🌹 (@ALFraioli) November 17, 2020

So west d into tier 4, looks like haircuts about to be slapped back to the 80’s — Kristopher🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@anonymousScot1) November 17, 2020

How convenient she doesn’t put Edinburgh in tier 4 — Matt (@MatthewLang12) November 17, 2020

Why is it Tier 4 as of 6pm on Friday night? Surely if it’s that important it would be effective immediately? 😂 — JD. (@JackDavis_14) November 17, 2020

can understand the need for tier 4 but truly don’t understand why schools haven’t been shut yet. — britney beers (@caitrz_) November 17, 2020

It's a shame but I understand. We gotta do what we can to minimize the risk of the virus. We need to stick with it and hope this curbs it down. I'm glad Nicola sturgeon has placed is in tier 4, it's the only chance we have at a possibility of seeing each other in the holidays — Conor Robert Purvis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 (@conorpurvis) November 17, 2020