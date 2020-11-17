Motorists using one of Scotland's key roads face 60-mile diversions for at least the next two days as remains shut for safety reasons.

Maintenance firm BEAR Scotland had said they expected to have the A83 at Rest and be Thankful partially open by mid November once fence repairs have been complete.

But they have now confirmed there has been a further delay - and BEAR said it will only consider timescales for re-opening on Thursday after a full hillside review.

The important Highlands route has been open for barely three weeks since August 4 when a landslip brought about by rain blocked the road.

Meanwhile it has been confirmed that the Old Military Road (OMR), the single-tracked alternative route, will be out of action until at least Thursday - leaving motorists on a 60-mile long diversion.

BEAR Scotland said the OMR will be closed overnight tonight (Tuesday) and throughout Wednesday as "a safety precaution due to continued heavy rain in the area".

The route was closed yesterday evening and has remained closed all day today (Tuesday) due to a weather front bringing heavy rain moving through the north west of Scotland. A Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain is in place until Wednesday afternoon at 3pm.

All traffic is being diverted via a diversion route between Tarbet and Inveraray via the A82, A85 and A819. BEAR teams are patrolling the route to check for any issues and help ensure traffic is kept moving.

Geotechnical teams remain onsite assessing the condition of the hillside but BEAR said that with the continued wet weather and saturation levels of the slope the OMR is expected to remain closed until Thursday morning.

BEAR said that despite the weather conditions, engineers continue to progress the implementation of new landslide mitigation measures on the hill, including construction of an in-channel debris barrier.

Eddie Ross, BEAR's north west representative said: “Heavy rain has been falling in the area since this morning with further rain forecast overnight and throughout the day tomorrow.

“We need to ensure road user safety is upheld at all times, and with the wet weather continuing along with the saturated hillside we’ve taken the decision to keep the OMR closed as a safety precaution overnight and throughout Wednesday.

“Our teams have been patrolling the diversion route to check for any issues and ensure that traffic is kept flowing on the route, and will continue to do so until the route is stood down.

“We’ll be continually monitoring conditions in the area and the hillside throughout the weather front, with the OMR likely to remain closed until Thursday morning.

“As ever we thank all road users and the local community for their patience while we do everything we can to address the ongoing situation at the Rest.”

At the end of October, Storm Aiden brought around 90mm of heavy rain which caused two significant landslides at the key road, both of which were held back from reaching the A83 by the landslide debris fences on the hillside.

BEAR Scotland said the fences prevented the two significant landslips from reaching the A83.

But they said on November 4 that they now require a series of repairs to reinstate the impacted debris fences, clear them of material and restore them to their "full capacity to ensure the A83 remains protected".

The maintenance firm said that until this work is complete the A83 needs to remain closed "as a safety precaution".

BEAR said that re-opening of the A83 has had to put off because of a storm expected through to Thursday.

Ministers have previously been accused of wasting nearly £80 million on more than a decade of failed solutions to landslides on the road after the latest multiple slips in heavy rainfall.

Some locals have called for a public inquiry into the problems, with many saying a permanent solution must be found.

Transport Scotland published details of the 11 "corridor options" for a new route to replace the landslip-prone section of the A83 include building up to three bridges or tunnels.

But the choice of solution is not expected to be chosen till next year.

BEAR said ferry provider Western Ferries can accommodate diverted traffic.