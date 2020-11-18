A CHRISTMAS tree grown in Ayrshire has been crowned the best “traditional tree” in the UK.
Garrocher Tree Farm made the cut for its Lodgepole Pine, which is described as a low needle-drop tree with “beautiful tapering branches”.
The British Christmas Tree Growers Association (BCTGA), which organises the annual competition, said growers were reporting a surge in sales of real trees this year.
The farm, which has roots as far back as 1889, produces trees up to 30ft (10 metres) in height and for each they cut down, several more are planted.
Mike Craig, managing director of Garrocher Tree Farm said everyone involved in the firm was delighted with the award.
“Everything we do, we set the highest possible standards.” he said.
“This year it’s more important than ever, as Christmas and home have never been more in focus.
"We are delighted to bring the award to Ayrshire and it’s a credit to all my colleagues who are currently out in boots and waterproofs to make sure this year’s Christmas trees are as fresh, fragrant and locally grown as possible.”
York Christmas Trees was named Champion Christmas Tree Grower of the Year and will provide the tree for outside 10 Downing Street in December.
Heather Parry, managing agent for BCTGA, said: “It was heartening to hear many growers are selling more trees than normal.”
