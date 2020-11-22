What's the story?

Walking Britain's Lost Railways.

You have my attention.

Britain's railways were once the envy of the world. Around 5,000 miles of track were axed and more than 2,300 stations closed in the 1960s, mainly in rural areas, following the Beeching report.

Presenter Rob Bell – an engineer – has long been fascinated by these disappeared lines. This new four-part series explores lost routes and the stories of the landscapes and communities they transformed.

Tell me more.

The opening episode discovers how train travel unlocked large swathes of North Devon, including the glamorous Atlantic Coast Express service.

Scottish viewers won't want to miss episode two (airing December 4) which charts the history of the former Callander and Oban Railway, a 70-mile route from the Trossachs to the west coast.

What does it entail?

Setting off from Callander, Bell explores the 14 years of determination it took to build the railway and how, with the help of local hero Rob Roy, it changed Victorian perceptions of the Highlands.

The episode takes in Glen Ogle, a valley likened by Queen Victoria to the infamous Khyber Pass, and Loch Tay, where a remarkable branch line was built to capitalise on the tourist trade.

When can I watch?

Walking Britain's Lost Railways returns to Channel 5, Friday, 8pm.