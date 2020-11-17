A milestone moment took place today in the construction of Edinburgh's controversial £1bn city centre development, as construction workers secured the final flourish on the highest point of the W Edinburgh hotel.
Set to employ 3,000 people, St James Quarter will be a destination like no other according to developers - bringing together brands from global to local, and convenience to luxury.
It features a shopping galleria with 80 different brands, 30 restaurants, Scotland’s first W Edinburgh hotel, a boutique Everyman Cinema, a Roomzzz Aparthotel, residential apartments and an unrivalled guest experience providing customers with an enviable events programme in a range of new and attractive public spaces.
Despite any challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the shopping, dining and leisure elements are set to open in spring 2021, with the eye-catching W Edinburgh building marking the final completion in 2022.
However, the hotel project has sparked controversy, with not everyone delighted with the appearance of the build and campaigners claiming it will destroy Edinburgh's skyline.
Dubbed the ‘Ribbon Hotel’ due to its distinct design, the 12-storey property has left some Scots frustrated - with concerns raised numerous times about the bold design of the building.
However, plans were rubber-stamped in 2015 despite planning official's claims the project could "damage" Edinburgh's skyline, and conservation groups claiming the site could even harm Edinburgh's status as a World Heritage Site.
