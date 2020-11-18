Sainsbury's have defended their Christmas advert after their advert was criticised by some for featuring a black family.
The advert called Gravy Song shows a father and daughter on a call discussing the dad's gravy which makes Christmas special every year. It rolls through a series of memories including the dad singing the 'Gravy song'
Since it was launched, however, some have been critical of the advert for 'not representing them' with some threatening to boycott the store.
A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s told Metro that their supermarket is for ‘everyone’ saying: "We want to be the most inclusive retailer where colleagues love to work and customers love to shop.
"We are proud that our advertising represents the diverse communities we serve and our Christmas campaign features three stories of three different families. Sainsbury’s is for everyone and it’s important to us that our advertising reflects this."
