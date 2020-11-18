A FURTHER 54 people have died from coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that 1264 new cases have also been recorded in that time.
There have now been a total of 84,523 cases recorded across the country, and 3377 deaths using the government's measuring system.
The figures are lower than the 5,135 deaths given earlier by the National Records of Scotland as they do not include suspected and probable coronavirus infections.
A total of 84523 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case of the disease, 88 of them in intensive care, a fall of nine.
Ms Sturgeon said the daily test positivity rate is 6.7%, down from 8.3% on the previous day.
Of the new cases, 420 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 312 in Lanarkshire, 141 in Lothian.
Addressing the decision to put 11 local authority areas into the toughest levels of restrictions, Nicola Sturgeon described the measures as “tough” but “necessary”.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment