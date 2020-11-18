The Met Office has issued a fresh weather warning with forecasters warning that much of the nation could be hit by gusts of 70mph in the next 24 hours.
The weather agency is warning that coastal routes, sea fronts, and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves, especially at high tide.
There could be substantial delays to high-sided vehicles as a result of the high winds.
The stronger winds are expected to move southwards across parts of coastal Scotland with places likely to see gusts of 60 to 70 mph.
As well as a high wind alert, a Yellow alert for rain has also been issued with 50-100 mm of rain expected with 150-200 mm possible over high ground.
The rain warning has been issued for:
- Perth and Kinross
- Stirling
- Highland
- Argyll and Bute
The wind warning has been issued for
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeenshire
- Moray
- Orkney Islands
- Dumfries and Galloway
- Argyll and Bute
- South Ayrshire
