FAMILIES in Scotland could be allowed to form social bubbles - or "baubles" - to enable them to come together over Christmas.

Nicola Sturgeon said the idea is among others under discussion in a bid to temporarily loosen rules over the festive season.

The First Minister also raised hopes that Hogmanay could be covered by any changes.

She said: "I want people to have the ability to see loved ones at Christmas. I want to see loved ones at Christmas.

"And we're determined to try to make that possible."

It comes as more than two million people in west central Scotland prepare to be plunged into near-lockdown from Friday at 6pm.

Ms Sturgeon previously said the tough, three-week restrictions will help suppress the virus ahead of Christmas and the winter period.

UK ministers are reportedly considering loosening rules over a five-day period starting on Christmas Eve.

Ms Sturgeon was asked about this during her coronavirus briefing.

She said there are ongoing four-nations discussions, with a call between Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and UK minister Michael Gove due to take place today in which the issue is likely to come up.

She said: "In general terms, yes I do think at Christmas it is important that, rather than leave people with restrictions that are so tight that many people will try to get round [them] in order to see loved ones at Christmas, it is better to do what we've tried to do all along and treat people like grown ups, and say, 'Ok, here is perhaps a bit of leeway that as long as we all behave responsibly within, allows us to have some time with loved ones at Christmas.'

"What the parameters are around that, what the numbers around that are - there are no decisions.

"But we do want to allow people - and it will be within limits, undoubtedly - to see people that right now they're not able to see because of the very strict ban on household mixing."

Ms Sturgeon said she believed the vast majority of people would try to stick within the rules.

However she stressed the risks need to be mitigated.

She said: "The lower we can get infection levels now, the fewer people going into Christmas will have this virus, so the lower your chance will be that one of your relatives coming to your house for Christmas Day maybe will have it and pass it on."

Asked if it was possible families could be allowed to mix freely by forming a social "bubble", she said: "Yes, that's possible, but that is not the same as saying that's been decided - the idea of a bubble, or bauble is maybe a more appropriate way of articulating it at Christmas.

"These are the kind of things that we're discussing and trying to come to a sensible view on."

Ms Sturgeon said she wanted to be able to give people "clear advice" once the details have been decided.

Elsewhere, she said Hogmanay is also very important in Scotland.

She added: "We do have to take that into account in our planning and remember that we need to think across the whole festive period."