POLICE have issued an update on their investigation into shamed MP Margaret Ferrier.

Officers say they are continuing their enquiries after being asked to by the Crown Office.

In a statement, Police Scotland confirmed that an "initial assessment" had been submitted to the public prosecutors office, and they have now advised them to carry out more investigations.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police deemed that they would take no further action against the Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP after she travelled from London to Glasgow by train while knowingly carrying coronavirus.

They said the decision was based on when the law came into force in England around self-isolation, and when the MP had taken a test.

The MP has been roundly criticised for her behaviour last month and told to resign by opposition politicians as well as her own SNP colleagues.

Nicola Sturgeon publicly said several times that the MP should "consider her position".

However, Ms Ferrier has refused to stand down and said she would stay on as an MP for her constituents, even though her constituents have also said they think she should resign.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We have submitted an initial assessment of the circumstances to Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and are carrying out further enquiries under their direction."