Police Scotland have now confirmed the identity of the man who died in an aircraft crash in the Black Isle.

Paul Nichol from Balloch was pronounced dead at the scene when the gyrocopter he was flying came down in a field near Avoch on the Moray Firth, on Thursday, 12 November.

He was the sole occupant of the aircraft when it crashed.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, the family have paid tribute, saying he lost his life "whilst out doing something he loved so much."

They said: “It was the freedom that flying gave him; the sense of adventure, the chance to feel challenged and to explore. Always keen to learn new things and be outside doing something, he was rarely still...always getting on with tasks and planning new projects and loving life.

“Life can never be the same without him. Words can't express how much I'll miss him, as will all his family, friends and past work colleagues. Nothing will ever get close to explaining the depth of pain and sadness we all feel. “

Detective Inspector Brian Geddes of Police Scotland said: “I would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Paul at this very difficult time. The family have respectfully asked for privacy as they grieve, and I would like to ask that members of the media and public respect their wishes.

“Our investigation into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing. I would continue to urge anyone who may have seen the gyrocopter in the air, during or after the incident to please contact police. We are keen to also speak to anyone who may have images or video footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police either via 101, quoting incident number 1385 of 12 November, or via the online portal set up for this incident.