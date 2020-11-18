BBC’s flagship political show will take place from Windsor this week with a virtual audience tasked with quizzing the panel on a host of issues.

While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is likely to dominate proceedings, questions on devolution, free school meals, Dominic Cummings, Brexit and more can also be expected.

Fiona Bruce will once again carry out hosting duties, so here’s who is on BBC Question Time.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson branded a 'liability' after devolution disaster comments

James Cleverly, Conservative

The former Co-Chairman of the Conservative Party James Cleverly will represent the government on the political show. Cleverly recently made headlines after he voted against the free school meals extension tweeting: “I’m glad that there is agreement that Free School Meals isn’t the best way to help children and their families through this difficult time” citing the £170m fund to support families instead.

The MP for Braintree since 2015 also credited the abolition of slavery to “a Tory MP from Yorkshire, William Wilberforce" who was in actual fact an independent. The once Tory leader hopeful has backed calls to replace Trident and against a right to remain for EU nationals already living in the UK. Viewers can expect an on-party message. Cleverly was appointed as the Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa calling his move to the Foreign Office "exciting beyond belief".

Emily Thornberry, Labour

The Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade will represent Labour on BBC Question Time. The once-Labour Leader hopeful recently hit the headlines by stating that she would not report neighbours for breaching Covid-19 rules as well as her refusal to comment on the handling of the antisemitism row that engulfed Labour. She said when asked on Peston: "I am a leading politician in the Labour Party and whatever my personal views are, it would be incredibly inappropriate to put my great big feet into the middle of this."

She famously gave Jeremy Corbyn a 0/10 for his election performance as Labour leader. In an appearance on BBC Question Time in 2019 she said she would negotiate a Brexit deal with the EU, but then campaign for Remain - against her own deal. She voted against replacing Trident with a new nuclear weapons system and more EU integration.

Ian Blackford, SNP

The SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford will also appear on BBC Question Time. One of the main talking points could be the Prime Minister’s comments on devolution after Boris Johnson reportedly told Conservative MPs that devolution had been “Tony Blair’s biggest mistake”. Addressing the issue at PMQs this week Blackford said: “His attack on devolution wasn’t just a slip of the tongue, it was a slip of the Tory mask. The chasm between Westminster and the Scottish people has never been bigger."

Blackford has frequently called for the SNP to be ready for another independence referendum. He also famously led SNP MPs to walk out of the House of Commons during a session of PMQs. The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber often vote the same way as other Scottish National Party MPs in the House of Commons, voting for a right to remain for EU nationals already living in the UK, UK membership of the EU and against replacing Trident.

READ MORE: Speaker steps in to correct Boris Johnson after he refers to SNP as 'Scottish Nationalist Party'

Rose Hudson-Wilkin, Bishop of Dover

Rose Hudson-Wilkin, the former chaplain to the Speaker of the House of Commons was the first black woman to be a Church of England bishop and led prayers at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The MBE has served as Bishop of Dover since 2019 and has been critical of the UK Government’s immigration stance saying: “We cannot stand by while those who seek refuge and safety are dying at the hands of those who exploit them and their hope. Children and their families are being washed away just miles from our shores.” She also featured in the Never Forget Stephen Lawrence video that was released in October this year.

READ MORE: Police Scotland issue update on shamed MP Margaret Ferrier

Fraser Nelson, Editor and columnist

The Editor of The Spectator since 2009, Nelson also writes a column for the Daily Telegraph and advises Social Justice and Centre for Policy Studies think-tanks. This week, the journalist argued that devolution in Scotland had not been as successful as he hoped, saying to SNP Deputy Westminster Leader Kirsten Oswald: "Let us take the point about universities, if you are poor in Scotland you are less likely to go to university than anywhere else in the UK. Recent figures a while ago showed you are twice as likely if you are poor to get into university in England than you are in Scotland. That is a disgrace and is the complete opposite of what devolution was supposed to do.”

The Conservative supporter describes The Spectator magazine under his editorship as "right of centre, but not strongly right of centre"

BBC Question Time airs at 10:45pm on BBC One.