As Glasgow heads into another lockdown it is easy to feel a sense of despair.
But while nobody wants to return to how things were in the spring, at least we know now that Scotland has plenty of community-minded people who will do as much as they can to keep up the spirits of those around them.
One of those community champions is Tariq Chishti, who runs Netherlee Post and News in the southside of Glasgow alongside his wife and son.
Thanks to his efforts for the local area, Tariq has been named as the East Renfrewshire regional winner of the High Street Heroes Award, run by Scotland Loves Local.
Tariq sprang into action during the early stages of lockdown to offer his vulnerable customers a home delivery service, if they weren’t able to get out and shop in person, charging them no extra fee despite the added work of doing deliveries.
You can see his store, and hear from some of his customers, by watching the video here:
