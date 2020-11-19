Falkirk in Scotland has been identified as Britain’s fastest-moving property market, with homes there taking 20 days to be snapped up typically.
Bridgend in Wales and Waltham Forest in London were placed joint second on the list compiled by Zoopla.
Homes in those areas take 24 days on average from being listed for sale to being sold subject to contract.
Zoopla also said the Midlands dominated the top 20 fastest-selling markets list, with Nottingham, Stoke-on-Trent and Redditch making appearances.
Looking generally at the types of properties which tend to sell the fastest, the report said three-bed, semi-detached properties fly off the shelves the quickest, as do homes in the £100,000 to £150,000 price bracket.
Overall, properties in the south of England are taking longer to sell typically, with only three local authorities there making the top 20, the report said.
Alongside Waltham Forest, Bristol and Dartford were the only other southern locations to make the list.
Tom Parker, consumer spokesman at Zoopla, said the current stamp duty holiday is helping to boost activity.
He said: “With a potential saving of up to £15,000, the rush from buyers to benefit from the stamp duty holiday is very much on.
“Of course there is still a significant amount of work to be done once a property is under offer, but properties being snapped up quickly by eager buyers is the first hurdle to leap if you want to make that saving.”
