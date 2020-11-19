Tesco have issued an urgent recall on a range of meat products over fears they may be contaminated with Listeria.
We've put together everything you need to know about the recall.
What have Tesco recalled?
Tesco have recalled its 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices 80g because the product contains Listeria monocytogenes.
Which products are affected?
The product details are:
- Name: Tesco 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices
- Pack size: 80g
- Use by: December 19, 2020
What are the symptoms caused by Listeria?
According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA): "Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.
"Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems."
What have Tesco said?
In a statement, the supermarket chain said: "We have been made aware of detection Listeria monocytogenes in one batch code of Tesco 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices 80g and we have decided to recall this product.
"Please do not consume this product but return for any inconvenience caused.
"If you require further details, please contact Customer Services directly on: UK - 0800 505 555 or ROI - 1850 744 844."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.