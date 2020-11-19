A FURTHER 50 people have died from coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, speaking ahead of First Minister's questions at the Scottish parliament, said that 1089 new cases have also been recorded in that time. 

There have now been a total of 85612 cases recorded, and 3427 deaths. 

A total of 1212 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case of the disease, 85 of them in intensive care - a fall of three from the day before.

Ms Sturgeon said that the Scottish Government wil soon publish its estimate of the 'R' number, which describes the rate of infection across the country.

She said that it is expected to be slightly below one nationally, though this masks regional variations.  