MINISTERS hope to vaccinate around one million Scots by the end of January in one of the biggest logistical challenges in living memory.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the Scottish Government plans to vaccinate 4.4 million Scots over the age of 18 in the coming months.

She said ministers hoped to begin the vaccination programme in the first week of December with the first batch of 320 doses.

Ms Freeman said: "Scotland has an excellent track record of vaccinations.

"But this is to be one of the biggest civilian logistical challenges in our lifetime."

Ministers hope the delivery programme will take from December until spring next year to complete.

The first wave will be carried out from December to February.

This will see frontline health and social care staff, older residents in care homes, care home staff, those aged over 80, unpaid carers and personal assistants and those who will be delivering the programme all vaccinated.

Those aged over 65 and those under 65 who are at an additional clinical risk will then vaccinated, before it is offered to the wider population.

Ms Freeman said Scotland will need more than 2,000 vaccinators and support staff by the end of January.

This means around one million people will be able to vaccinated by that time.

She said: "We are hopeful that over the coming weeks into 2021 we will have more than one vaccine available to us, so that we can, with minimum delay, vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible."

Ms Freeman said the military stands ready to support the roll-out.

She said: "With so many vaccines in phase three clinical trials, there is the potential for multiple vaccines being available over the next 12 months, and it is possible that these will have different characteristics that impact on how they are stored, handled and delivered.

"That requires real logistical expertise from one organisation that can cover the whole country.

"So I'm grateful that the military have responded once again and stand ready to bolster our planning, bringing with them a wealth of logistical and operational expertise."

However Ms Freeman stressed there are still a number of unknowns, such as which vaccines will be approved for use.

The Scottish Government hopes to provide vaccinations in a variety of locations, including GP practices and care homes.

Some people could be vaccinated at home if necessary.

Ms Freeman said the first vaccines will require two doses three to four weeks apart.

"It's possible that further booster doses and even an annual programme might be required," she said.