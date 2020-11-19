Could Ross take down one of the country's finest quiz brains?
Maybe not, but he seemed to know his stuff about The Herald, or at least took a lucky guess.
On tonight’s episode of The Chase, hosted by Bradley Walsh, Ross, a 28-year-old electrical engineer from Manchester took on the Chaser.
With his winnings, he planned to travel to Copenhagen to dine in one of the city’s best restaurants - and he was off to a flying start.
But it was his second question that piqued our interest.
Gaining him £2,000, he was quick to answer the following question: The Scottish newspaper, The Herald, is published in what city?
And without hesitation, he answered correctly - Glasgow.
However, he then went on to face the new chaser, Darragh Ennis, who is currently a postdoctoral researcher at Oxford University.
Unfortunately, the Chaser’s awesome knowledge proved too much, and he went out on a question about analgesic drugs.
When asked what an analgesic drug is used to relieve, he answered ‘tiredness’ - but the Chaser caught him when he answered correctly, with ‘pain’.
Never mind, Ross, better luck next time - and well done for correctly identifying the home of The Herald.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.