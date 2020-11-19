Shoppers have been out in force tonight, ahead of Glasgow and 10 other council areas in Scotland moving into the toughest level of restrictions tomorrow. 

Tier 4 restrictions are to be imposed on 11 council areas, with Nicola Sturgeon saying their move to Level 4 will help protect the NHS and could give people the chance of some respite at Christmas.

The First Minister described the step as “unpalatable but necessary” as she promised £60 million of support funding, including help for affected businesses.

However, retailers branded the move a “hammer blow” to the hard-pressed sector.

This evening, as some shoppers fear it may be their last chance to get their Christmas shopping, hit the streets of Glasgow and enjoyed the festive atmosphere of George Square.

HeraldScotland: Shoppers pictured on Buchanan Street, Glasgow at 6pm this evening, Thursday, the night before Glasgow and 10 other council areas in Scotland move into the toughest level of restrictions in a bid to reduce coronavirus infections | Photograph by Colin MearnsShoppers pictured on Buchanan Street, Glasgow at 6pm this evening, Thursday, the night before Glasgow and 10 other council areas in Scotland move into the toughest level of restrictions in a bid to reduce coronavirus infections | Photograph by Colin Mearns

HeraldScotland: Pictured are people in George Square, Glasgow enjoying the Christmas lights that were switched on last night, Wednesday | Photograph by Colin MearnsPictured are people in George Square, Glasgow enjoying the Christmas lights that were switched on last night, Wednesday | Photograph by Colin Mearns

