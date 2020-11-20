Health secretary Jeane Freeman has said that any coronovirus vaccine used by the Scottish Government will have gone through "rigorous" safety before it is issued to the public.

The Minister expects that Scotland’s coronavirus vaccination programme can begin next month if a vaccine is approved.

Jeane Freeman said the Scottish Government is ready to roll out its vaccination programme from December and the vaccine will ultimately be available to everyone aged over 18 in Scotland, around 4.45 million people.

She said the Pfizer vaccine is most likely to be the first of the vaccines to be approved, and said that any inoculation will have gone through the same safety checks as anything else despite the speed at which it has been developed.

She said: "People will want to be sure about its efficacy and about its safety. We will be putting a lot of information out to the public so that people know that this vaccine - and any others that come through the same process that we end up using - has gone through exactly the same safety process as the flu jab that some of us have had or some of the vaccines that children are receiving and (have) received for years.

"But it has gone through faster, and that's simply because, marvellously, the global research and scientific community has come together to work much faster on this.

"Because, of course, this is a global pandemic, and very importantly people, including a large number of people in Scotland, have volunteered to be part of the trials.

Every adult in Scotland may get a dose of a vaccine

Ms Freeman added: "The process is the same as any vaccine but it has gone faster because people have worked harder and faster to try and give us a vaccine for this terrible virus as quickly as they can.

"It won't go through any short cuts in the safety checks either. It will go through exactly the same rigorous safety checks as anything else.

"So if it is approved, we know it has been approved to the same high standard of safety."

In an interview on BBC Scotland, Ms Freeman was asked how confident she is that the vaccination programme can definitely begin next month.

She replied: “I’m as confident as I can be, assuming that the vaccine does arrive, that it is approved, what we have done is we have planned on the basis that the vaccine will be with us in December.

“That means that we are ready as soon as it arrives and if it is approved and the doses arrive the first week in December then we are ready.

“If the approval bodies need any more evidence from Pfizer and that means it takes a wee bit longer, then we will still be ready when the approval comes through.”

Many vaccines are in development

Asked what percentage of the population would need to be vaccinated, she said: “There is not an exact number we’ve been given by our scientists or clinical advisers.

“The intention is to vaccinate as many people as we can and we will be putting out a lot of information with people to reassure them on its safety and I think we will get a big response from people in Scotland.”

The first phase of vaccines will be offered to frontline health and social care workers, care home residents and staff, those over 80 and people delivering the vaccination programme.

Over-65s and those at “additional clinical risk” are next in line to be prioritised for vaccination, based on the current Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation guidance.

Ms Freeman said that the Covid-19 vaccination programme will be a national programme so it will not be a case of 14 health boards each with their own delivery plan.

She said: “There will be one national vaccination programme but delivered locally, so that it makes sense for the different geographical challenges of Scotland.”

The Health Secretary estimated more than 2,000 staff will be needed as vaccinators or support workers by January and has announced an agreement with the British Medical Association on terms and conditions for GP involvement in a vaccination programme.

She said the Army will also help with the logistics side of the programme.