CAT CUBIE, TV PRESENTER AND PODCASTER

Where is it?

Loch Goil in Argyll. The prettiest loch with the not-so-pretty name. Goil has two possible meanings: boil (and having got into wild swimming there during lockdown I can tell you it is definitely not boiling) and to cry or weep.

The beauty of this loch and how it makes me feel is enough to spark a good greet, but with happy tears. Like so much of the west coast, its ruggedness is both enthralling and a little bit scary; making you feel both small and, thanks to the heights of the mountains around it, on top of the world.

Why do you go there?

My parents have had a place at Loch Goil for more than 20 years but moved there full-time at the start of the year. I've spent a lot of time there, so its familiarity makes it home, but I also get excited about going as it still feels like a bit of a treat.

How often do you go?

Whenever we can. This year that has meant, at times, more than normal. During the summer we tried to go as much as possible but now I'm not sure when we will be able to get back.

READ MORE: Outlander star Sam Heughan shares his favourite place in Scotland

How did you discover it?

Through my parents. I like the idea that places are like heirlooms, my parents passed their love of the west coast and Loch Goil to me and I hope to pass it on to my kids.

What's your favourite memory?

During the summer there were two northern bottlenose whales in the loch, they weren't distressed (it's a very deep loch) and had just lost their way. It was incredible to see these two hugely beautiful animals at home from our home.

On the same day, we also saw porpoises and the bob of seals that lives there too. The kids were so excited, it was like having a wildlife park on our doorstep.

Who do you take?

My family and friends.

What do you take?

Marshmallows. We make a small fire on the beach if it's dry enough, so after pottering about looking for crabs we can sit down with a bit of warmth (it helps keep the midges away) and enjoy the view with a marshmallow in hand.

What do you leave behind?

Worries. That sense of always being on (and looking at a phone). It feels like somewhere to breathe, and not just because the air is so lovely.

Sum it up in five words.

Watching the weather roll in …

What travel spot is on your post-lockdown wish list?

Everywhere. This year has made me value home – there's so much of Scotland that I don't see enough of – and want to explore other places.

READ MORE: Outlander star Sam Heughan shares his favourite place in Scotland

I miss that connection of discovering and learning about other cultures, so I think top on my list would be somewhere exotic and otherworldly. I would love to visit the Mayan temples in Mexico.

Cat Cubie co-hosts The Sleep Mums podcast with baby and child sleep expert, Sarah Carpenter, aimed at helping new parents get better sleep. Available on Apple podcasts, visit thesleepmums.co.uk