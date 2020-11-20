Scots celebrity chef Nick Nairn has questioned how parts of the hospitality industry can survive level four lockdown.
Nick's in Bridge of Allan is one of hundreds of places which will be closing its doors again from 6pm on Friday as the Stirling council area it lies in is among 11 local authority areas in the country entering level four restrictions.
In a Twitter post, Nairn said: "This again. Closing for who knows how long and, who knows under which conditions we can reopen. The lifeline of Xmas trading withdrawn, means huge hardship for many in our industry. How can we survive this timing?"
He added his heart goes out to all enduring this period.
While the bistro doors will be closed to sit down customers, they still plan to offer their pizza takeaway service and Nick's at Home service on Saturday.
Earlier this week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the “unpalatable but necessary” step of moving parts of west and central Scotland from Level 3 to Level 4 for three weeks due to “stubbornly and worryingly high” infection rates.
It means non-essential shops, hospitality, gyms and beauty salons will be among the businesses forced to close in these areas until December 11.
The areas moving to Level 4 are Glasgow, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian.
