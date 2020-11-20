A FURTHER 32 people have died from coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that 1018 new cases have also been recorded in that time.
There have now been a total of 86630 cases recorded in total, and 3459 deaths.
A total of 1234 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case of the disease, 88 of them in intensive care.
Of the new cases, 391 were recorded in Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, 162 in Lanarkshire, and 123 in Lothian. The rest were spread out across eight other areas.
The First Minister said: "Every single one of these deaths represents an individual whose loss will be bringing grief and heartache, and I offer my condolances to all those who have suffered the loss of a loved one."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment