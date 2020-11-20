New travel restrictions come into force across swathes of the country from 6pm today, affecting millions of Scots who are now prohibited from leaving their council area.

After the new coronavirus rules were branded 'nonsensical' and many Scots were left feeling confused, The Scottish Government published guidance which outlined how those living in a tier 3 or 4 council area “are now required to stay in that area unless they have a reasonable excuse to travel”.

Those who are caught violating the new rules, could face a £30 fine, which rises to £60 if not paid within 28 days.

Here is everything you need to know about the latest travel restrictions coming into force from this evening.

What is a 'reasonable excuse' to travel?





In a list published by the Scottish Government, reasons such as travelling to and from work if unable to work from home, travelling for education, and "essential shopping" are cited as "reasonable".

These include the following:

Travel for work, or provide voluntary or charitable services, but only where that cannot be done from your home.

Travel to school, college, or university where teaching is not provided remotely.

(To and from Level 3 areas but not Level 4) travel for under 18s sport

Travel for essential shopping only where it is not possible in your local authority area – you should use online shopping or shops, banks and other services in your local area wherever you can.

Travel for healthcare, social care, childcare and other essential services, including recycling, but only if they are not available in your local area.

Travel to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person.

Travel to visit a person receiving treatment in a hospital, staying in a hospice or care home, or to accompany a pregnant woman, vulnerable person or child to a medical appointment.

Travel for shared parenting or travel between the two parts of an extended household.

Travel to meet a legal obligation, including attending court or satisfying bail conditions, or to participate in legal proceedings.

Travel for essential animal welfare reasons, such as feeding a horse or going to a vet.

Local outdoor informal exercise such as walking, cycling, golf, or running (in groups of up to 6 people from no more than 2 households) that starts and finishes at the same place.

Travel locally (within around 5 miles of your local authority area) to reach a place to take exercise outdoors.

Travel for weddings, civil partnership registrations, funerals and other “life events” (such as bar mitzvahs and christenings).

If you are a minister of religion or worship leader travel to your place of worship.

(To or from Level 3 areas, but not Level 4) travel to your normal place of worship.

Travel to give blood at a Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service collection session.

Travel to transit through Level 3 and 4 areas by road or public transport if your journey begins and ends outside such an area.

Travel to move house.

Travel to avoid injury, illness or to escape a risk of harm.

How will the rules be enforced?





Travel restrictions are now enforceable by law - which means the police can distribute £30 fines to those caught breaching the rules.

This amount can increase to £60 if not paid within 28 days, and repeat offenders could face penalties of up to £960.

However, Police Scotland has stated that there will be no road blocks or routine stops of vehicles, and has asked that people continue to but asked people to “take personal responsibility” over the new restrictions.

What about public transport?





Public transport will continue to run as 'normal', with face mask and social distancing rules observed when travelling.

However, people in restricted areas have again been asked to limit their journeys and should only use public transport if "essential."

The Scottish Government has also stated that motorists should avoid carsharing with anyone who is not in their own household.

Can I still travel around Scotland?





For people living in tier one or tier two areas, it is a requirement to avoid travelling to level three or four restrictions.

That said, travel to other tier one and tier two areas can continue, as long as the other guidelines are followed.

However, if you live in a tier three or four area, it is now a legal requirement to remain within your own council area - unless you have one of the "reasonable excuses" listed above.

Those living in tier four must also be mindful of keeping journeys to an absolute minimum.

Can I travel abroad?





Holidays are considered non-essential, and therefore those living in tier three or four areas should not go on holiday.

People living in tier one and two have also been strongly advised not to travel abroad, unless it is essential - however it is still legal for them to go on holiday and travel to airports or other travel stations.

There are still 14-day quarantine periods in place for travellers arriving into Scotland from the countries apart from those on the Scottish Government's exempt list.