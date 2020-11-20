At least five Scottish schools and nurseries are currently closed or 'at risk' of closure due to Covid-19, according to the latest data.

As of Wednesday, Colmonell Primary School in South Ayrshire was closed and Highland Council confirmed that Balnain Primary, near Drumnadrochit in the Highlands, which has a school roll of 25, reamins shut as well as a partner nursery, Ankerville in Tain.

Two other schools in the Highlands have indicated that they are 'at risk' of shutting; Tain Royal Academy and Beauly Primary School.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: A further 32 deaths in the past 24 hours

Torryburn Primary in Fife re-opened today (Friday) after being closed for nine days due to "a large number" of staff and pupils having to self-isolate for 14 days.

A spokesman for Highland Council, which is to remain under Tier 1 restrictions, said pupils are isolating in seven schools where there are cases of Covid; Alness Academy, Millburn Academy, Culloden Academy, Beauly Primary (3 classes), Dingwall Academy, Tain Royal Academy and Knockbreck Primary.

(Graph shows number of childcare services closed or at risk of closure)

It comes after Scotland's biggest teaching union the EIS warned that staff may consider 'safety strikes' amid concern over the number of virus cases in schools.

The Scottish Government has said it is essential to keep schools open to maintain the wellbeing of pupils.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: Toughest Level 4 restrictions come into force for 1.8 million Scots

Ten local authorities in Scotland provide weekly figures to a Scottish Government-run data collection resource, showing the number of local authority nurseries and schools operating. The Care Inspectorate also provides a daily update.

According to Scottish Government guidance where specific schools require to close and implement remote learning due to the number of cases or staffing issues.

Decisions on closures are to be made by local authorities in consultation with local Directors of Public Health.

A spokeswoman for Fife Council said: "Torryburn primary school has re-opened to pupils and staff today, Friday 20th.

"The school was closed for staffing reasons on 11th November when a large number of staff, and pupils, were required to self-isolate for 14 days.

"Remote learning has been in place for all the pupils while the school was closed."