Speaking at today's coronavirus briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon earlier admitted to feeling “utterly scunnered and fed up” with Covid-19 restrictions.
Some people listening felt that it had "captured the mood of the nation", hailing it as "the best Scots word".
READ MORE: Scotland's lockdown 'necessary' for any Christmas mixing
However, the First Minister's use of the old Scots word, which according to the Collins English Dictionary means annoyed, discontented, bored or nauseated and disgusted, has left others rather perplexed.
Don't agree with #nicolastugeon on much but I do on this point. We are all thoroughly #scunnered. @JuliaHB1 @caroldecker @Tim_R_Dawson pic.twitter.com/oPqDfNSoFE— Badboypaulie (@badboypaulie) November 20, 2020
The FM (@NicolaSturgeon) admitted she's "utterly scunnered" by continuous #coronavirus restrictions across the country in today's briefing.— Sophie Adams (@ImSophieAdams) November 20, 2020
I feel she's captured the mood of the nation in those two words.
Scunnered is the best Scots word. Can anyone do any better?— Stephen Beer (@Mach11ne) November 20, 2020
What the hell does 'scunnered' mean? Translation anyone?— Dave 🏴🇬🇧 (@DaveC257) November 20, 2020
I’m strongly liking #scunnered Thanks @NicolaSturgeon extending my #Scottish lexicon! pic.twitter.com/hiPjENjICt— Andy Nuttall (@Arnutt7) November 20, 2020
Nicola says she is scunnered with all the restrictions and rules. Tell that to the nation who have been following the rules for months. Also to all the ppl who don’t feel safe in their workplaces who don’t feel listened to e.g schools— Olivia G (@OliviaG37717638) November 20, 2020
Nicola Sturgeon is pure scunnered. She said so on the news.— Christopher Billett (@Chris_Billett) November 20, 2020
‘Utterly scunnered.’ New word learned from Nicola Sturgeon. I shall use it frequently. #lockdown2uk pic.twitter.com/NLD3hYWHQ3— Erica Wooff (@ericauk) November 20, 2020
Nicola Sturgeon just said 'scunnered'.— Abbey (@AbbeyCaoimhe) November 20, 2020
Love that word. #LoveScotland
That sound you can hear is non-Scottish media trying to find out what 'scunnered' means @NicolaSturgeon @scottishgov— Alan Burns (@alantburns) November 20, 2020
@NicolaSturgeon describing the mood of the nation pretty well in today’s briefing! #scunnered #scotland #nicolasturgeon #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/kVvcc6GgUU— James Moore (@G81JAM) November 20, 2020
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment