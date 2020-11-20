Speaking at today's coronavirus briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon earlier admitted to feeling “utterly scunnered and fed up” with Covid-19 restrictions.

Some people listening felt that it had "captured the mood of the nation", hailing it as "the best Scots word".

READ MORE: Scotland's lockdown 'necessary' for any Christmas mixing

However, the First Minister's use of the old Scots word, which according to the Collins English Dictionary means annoyed, discontented, bored or nauseated and disgusted, has left others rather perplexed. 