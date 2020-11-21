Douglas Stuart’s debut novel Shuggie Bain is an example of literature’s power to transform the bleakest narrative into an affirmation of the human spirit, and to give the particular – in this case, the epic story of a working-class Glasgow family in the 1980s – universal resonance. His richly deserved Booker Prize win is a recognition of its outstanding quality; many congratulations to him.
Herald View: Congratulations, Shug
Skip to next photo
1/1
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.