A health board has said “all issues have been resolved” after problems marred the rollout of flu vaccinations in several health board areas.

Last month, leading public health expert Linda Bauld warned that a flu vaccination system which will inoculate the oldest last “really needs to be rethought”, when it was revealed that several health boards would hand out appointments based on the Scottish Immunisation Recall System (SIRS).

With this system, originally designed for childhood vaccinations, 65-year-olds are invited first while those in their 80s and 90s face waiting weeks longer than normal.

However, NHS Lanarkshire has now confirmed that they are on track to vaccinate everyone who is eligible in their original timescale.

It comes as the health board moves to a patient-driven booking system, for anyone who hasn’t already received an appointment for their flu vaccination.

Dr Mark Russell, Associate Medical Director, Health and Social Care North Lanarkshire, said: “Since the start of this year’s flu programme we’ve held 1,183 clinics and vaccinated 174,574 people. At this point, we’ve vaccinated more people that we did in the entire programme last year.

“All the issues that we have experienced have been resolved and we are on track to vaccinate everyone who is eligible, and wants to receive their vaccine, in our original timescale.”

The groups eligible for the flu vaccination this year are everyone aged under 65 who is ‘at-risk’, all those aged 65 and over, people who have been shielding and members of their households, and young and unpaid carers.

If you are due to receive your flu vaccination and haven’t received your appointment by Monday 23 November 2020, you can contact NHS Lanarkshire to request an appointment.

Currently, the move to a patient-driven booking system does not apply to 2 to 5 year olds not in school, as we are still scheduling appointments for this group, and health bosses say they will follow Scottish Government advice the vaccinations of the 55 to 64 age group.

Dr Russell added: “We would like to offer reassurance that our flu clinics will continue, even though Lanarkshire is in covid protection level 4. Our clinics are safe to visit and attending for your flu vaccination is an important appointment to keep.

“Travelling for healthcare appointments is allowed in line with government guidance.”