On this day, Scots across the country have sought to raise awareness for issues faced by the transgender community.

International Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDoR), which comes at the end of Trans Visibility Week, saw Scottish communities honour those who have lost their lives to transphobic violence.

It was started in 1999 in memory of Rita Hester, an American who was a highly visible member of the Boston transgender community and who worked on education around transgender issues.

However, in 1998, Rita was stabbed in her home, and died soon after.

Her murderer was never found.

Now, communities around the world work to commemorate everyone who is lost because of anti-transgender violence.

And today, in Scotland, transgender organisations and communities shared their thoughts.

The Scottish Trans Alliance, in a statement on social media, spoke of how they were "painfully aware" that "transphobia kills."

Today, 20th November, is Transgender Day of Remembrance. Perth Bridge will be illuminated in blue, pink and white to honour the memory of individuals whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. #TDoR2020@ScottishTrans pic.twitter.com/jqvhxyzsgY — Perth & Kinross Council (@PerthandKinross) November 20, 2020

They said: "TDoR is hard for trans people. Global murder statistics are a shocking reminder to anyone who needs one that transphobia kills. We are only too painfully aware of this.

"We also know that these numbers are only the tip of the iceberg.

"Systemic and structural failures to recognise or support trans people mean many more lives are lost simply because we fall through the cracks and no-one is there to catch us."

They added: "We may all have lost people this year and now more than ever we need to catch each other. Today we remember all of them and tomorrow we try even harder to change things."

Elsewhere, Perth and Kinross council illuminated Perth Bridge in blue, pink and white - the colours adopted to represent the transgender community - to honour the memory of individuals whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence.

While Covid-19 and lockdown restrictions have prevented any gatherings or vigils to be held in the flesh, digital platforms have been launched where those who have lost friends and family to transphobic violence can share memories, photos, poems and stories.

In Edinburgh, the trans flag was flown from St Andrew’s House.

Minister for Older People and Equalities, Christina McKelvie, said: “Today, the trans flag was flown from St Andrew’s House to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance.

"A day that while painful for many, is an opportunity for the LGBTI community, and its allies, to come together - even as we stay apart - to honour those whose lives have been lost to transphobic violence.

“It is clear that transphobia remains a serious issue in Scotland, and if we are truly to live up to our reputation, as one of Europe’s most progressive countries for LGBTI people, then we need to tackle this head on.

Speaking in a recorded video message, she added: "I give my commitment to you, that we are determined to do so, and I condemn all forms of transphobia, and bigotry, wherever they arise.

"I will continue to stand with you, and as the Minister with responsibility for equalities in the Scottish Government, I will continue to champion your rights, in your equality in everything I do.

“Let me be very clear on this, trans women are women, trans men are men, and non-binary people exist.

She added: “All of you deserve to be able to access your rights and to live with fundamental human dignity.”