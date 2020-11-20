DOUGLAS PARK believes Rangers will be adversely impacted by more than £10million due to the Coronavirus pandemic this season.

The Ibrox board released the financial figures for year end June 30 on Friday night as RIFC plc posted a loss of £15.9million on a revenue of £59million.

Rangers sold out their allocation of season tickets this term but are still counting the cost of playing matches behind closed doors as Steven Gerrard's side have made an impressive start to the campaign.

Chairman Park was vocal in his criticism of the decision to end last season prematurely amid chaotic scenes at Hampden and Rangers later called for the suspensions of Neil Doncaster and Rod McKenzie.

Park said: "The decision to “call” the SPFL 2019/20 Premiership was a source of great disappointment to the Rangers board, staff and fan base.

"We are grateful to the clubs who supported our resolution for an independent investigation into the governance of the game in this country. Our desire for change and the imperative for better will not go away.

"COVID-19 has brought with it the severest of strains to all of our business and personal lives. As we can see from the plight of a number of clubs throughout Europe, football is facing some very serious challenges.

"Indeed, playing matches behind closed doors is likely to adversely impact the club by in excess of £10m in the current season. Yet I am confident in your Board and our employees to face these challenges with the backing of our magnificent loyal supporters.

"In closing, I would like to acknowledge the tireless work of each and every member of our board and staff at Rangers. Our club thrives due to our people who have demonstrated they are prepared to go above and beyond, time and again."