Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has accused the SNP of using devolution to further its ambition of independence instead of helping people and communities.

When asked on Times Radio if Prime Minister Boris Johnson was right to say that "devolution was a disaster", Mr Ross said the problem was the SNP using it to promote independence.

"This isn't about devolution," he said.

"But where we have an issue is a nationalist government using devolution to further their ambition of independence.

"I think we should be using devolution to help people and communities in every part of Scotland (rather) than to help an individual political party's aims to separate Scotland from the rest of the United Kingdom."

The Prime Minister reportedly said devolution was a “disaster” in a conference call with Tory MPs – and would be on the side of those who voted “decisively” in 2014 to keep the Union intact.

The comments led to Boris Johnson being labelled as the “single biggest threat” to the UK.

Speaking on whether it was up to Boris Johnson whether or not to sack Home Secretary Priti Patel, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives said it would be good for people to be able to see reports into bullying allegations.

“That’s a decision for the Prime Minister, he has reviewed the whole report and the Home Secretary has apologised,” Mr Ross said.

“But ultimately it is the choice for the Prime Minister who sits at his Cabinet table.

“I actually think there’s an argument we do see the full detail of these reports.”

Standards chief Sir Alex Allan found that Ms Patel had broken the code governing ministers' behaviour.

The SNP have been contacted for a statement.