A man has been arrested near Glasgow on suspicion of murder after a woman was killed in England.
Police arrested Paul Robson, 49, yesterday in connection with the incident, Northumbria Police confirmed.
The woman, school teacher Caroline Kayll, was allegedly attacked in Linton, Northumberland on Sunday evening along with a 15-year-old-boy.
Ms Kayll, 47, died in hospital days later.
She worked as a teacher in a school in England, which caters for children with social, emotional and mental health issues.
A hunt was launched for the man in Glasgow in connection with the incident.
Superintendent Paul Milner has reassured the residents in Linton that this was an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.
He added: "This is a live murder investigation and it is an incredibly difficult time for Caroline's family and the teenage boy injured in the attack.
"They will continue to receive our full support while we would ask anyone who has information that could assist our investigation to get in touch."
