There have been 887 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 37 deaths in the same period.
100 were in intensive care yesterday with the virus with a further 1,193 in the hospital.
17,245 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results – 5.9% of these were positive.
A total of 87,247 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 86,630.
Of the new cases, 234 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 246 in Lanarkshire, and 140 in Lothian.
There are 1,193 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down by 41 in 24 hours.
Yesterday, the Scottish Government reported 1,018 new cases with 32 new reported deaths.
