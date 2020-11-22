A care home in Falkirk has confirmed 20 residents have died a month after testing positive for Covid-19.
Caledonian Care Home in Larbert, operated by Care UK, said that rigorous infection controls are in place.
Falkirk is now in Level 4 lockdown, due to a rise in coronavirus cases.
A Care UK spokeswoman said: "Very sadly, over the course of the last month, 20 residents of Caledonian Court have passed away following positive tests for Covid-19.
"Our thoughts and condolences go out to their family and friends.
"Our team has been devastated by this loss, but remain professional and committed to supporting every resident, and each other, through this challenging time.
"We have had access to regular testing, are following very stringent infection prevention and control protocols and are working closely with NHS Forth Valley and Falkirk Heath and Social Care Partnership to minimise the risk of further infection."
