Two people have been hospitalised after a gas explosion in a North Lanarkshire home.
Surrounding properties were evacuated as a precaution after two fire engines were sent to Cedars Grove in Bargeddie just after 6am this morning.
The 39-year-old woman and the 43-year-old man received treatment at University Hospital Monklands.
The woman has since been transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, the man has been discharged.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We did respond to an incident in Bargeddie, North Lanarkshire at 6.10am.
"Crews arrived and found that a small gas explosion had taken place."
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed officers are still in attendance at the scene.
She said: "Emergency services were called to Cedars Grove, Bargeddie, around 6.25am on Sunday, November 22, following a report of a gas explosion within a property.
"A 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were taken to University Hospital Monklands. The man received treatment and has been discharged.
"The woman has been transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.
"Neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution.
"Officers remain at the scene."
