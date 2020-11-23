WITH its charming palazzos and gondola-dotted canals, it is known the world over as the city of love. But Venice is set to take drastic action to contend with the impact of tourism.

What’s the issue?

The population of the city of Venice in north-eastern Italy is around 637,000, but in a normal year with no pandemic halting tourism, it has to cope with an influx of between 20 and 30 million tourists.

It’s a historic city?

Built on more than 100 small islands in a lagoon in the Adriatic, Venice has no roads, only canals that link the islands, connected by more than 400 bridges. Thought to have been founded by refugees in the early 100s from nearby Roman cities, In the 18th century, it came to be regarded as one of the most refined cities in Europe, influencing art, literature and architecture.

Culture?

Its place in culture is historic and wide-ranging, from Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice in the 16th century, to James Bond’s 2006 Casino Royale.

It’s all a huge draw to tourists?

In normal circumstances, tourists can’t get enough of the narrow alleyways and gondola rides of Venice. The particular issue of day-trippers from the giant cruise-ships is an ongoing concern, though, with locals saying they “overwhelm” the romantic city.

Bad behaviour?

Venetian authorities launched a recent campaign calling on tourists to treat the area with respect due to a spate of incidents that angered residents. The campaign “Enjoy and Respect Venice”, reminded visitors not to make picnic stops out of public areas, pause too long on the bridges, drop litter or sightsee in bathing suits.

Jumping off the bridges is an issue?

After lockdown brought quiet to Venice, the first day of Italy's reopened borders in June saw two tourists spark outrage by jumping from the Rialto - the oldest of the four bridges spanning the city’s Grand Canal - into the water for a swim, which is forbidden. In 2016, a tourist died after jumping off the Rialto and hitting a water taxi.

A charge is being brought in?

It was decided last year that day-trippers would be charged an entry fee to tackle “hit-and-run” tourism, but its introduction was delayed by the pandemic. Venezian authorities have now confirmed that the fee will begin on January 1 next year for anyone entering Venice without an overnight reservation.

How much will it be?

The "contributo di accesso” - access fee - will be priced according to how busy the city is. It will range from a standard rate of €3 to a maximum of €10. Venice Municipality is planning to install ticket machines across the city. People visiting the lagoon city for academic, business or family reasons will be exempt.

Toward what end?

As well as a bid to dissuade people from entering on peak days, instead spreading visitors out throughout the season, officials hope the levy could bring in an extra €50 million to help pay for maintenance and security in the fragile city centre.