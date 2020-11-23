ALMOST half of Scots have been running out of money before payday since the country was first hit by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions eight months ago.

A chilling new poll carried out by YouGov has found that nearly one in three of those who people have seen their finances worsen.

The research for Citizens' Advice Scotland also reveals that 18 per cent of people running out of money before payday had no financial difficulties before restrictions began but are now facing issues.

And a further 12 per cent said they were in difficulty before the March lockdown and now those problems are worse.

CAS financial health spokesman Myles Fitt said: “The coronavirus pandemic has meant a period of huge economic uncertainty for people across the country.

“Restrictions have been essential to defeat the virus, and frankly these figures would be even worse without a range of responses from policy makers like furlough, financial protections, payment breaks, and increased use of the Scottish Welfare Fund and council tax reduction.

“Given how many people were on a financial verge before the virus struck, living from pay day to pay day and just making enough to cover essential bills, there’s a real risk Covid will push substantial amounts of people into debt and destitution."

The research comes just a week after the Aberlour children's charity revealed demand for their emergency cash grants has risen more than ten-fold in a year.

The Scots charity said the level of poverty is "fundamental and absolute" with a majority of families requesting emergency cash to buy food, utilities and clothing.

Aberlour said it has helped more than 2,000 families from its Urgent Assistance Fund since March, providing cash for the “basic essentials that are needed to survive”.

Between March and August this year the charity gave out over £370,000 in emergency cash grants, with demand for the fund increasing by over 1000 per cent based on the same time period last year, while the value of grants given out increased by 52%.

In total 3264 children were supported by the fund.

The CAS-commissioned poll also revealed only five per cent of people who were in financial difficulty before restrictions began have seen their circumstances improve.

CAS is looking to help fight the poverty concerns today by launching its new online Money Map tool to help people who have faced a Covid hit to their finances.

The tool at www.moneymap.scot launches at 10am and brings together all the options for how people can improve their incomes and cut their living costs through issues such as housing, benefits and energy bills and directs them to online sites where they can access these option Mr Fitt added: "The tool is for anyone and everyone impacted financially by the virus and it covers a whole range of opportunities to increase income, cut costs and get in control of personal and household finances.

“While we would always encourage policymakers to go further in providing financial support policies it’s vital that people recognise they have rights and entitlements now, to help them get that extra bit of money that could make all the difference."

The survey involved up to 3,305 Scots and was undertaken between October 19 and November 2.

Communities secretary Aileen Campbell said: “We are aware of the financial impact the coronavirus crisis has had on many families, and are working hard to provide support for those who need it most over the winter. We have provided an unprecedented level of support during the pandemic, backed by an initial £350 million Communities funding package to ensure support for those most in need.

“This includes distributing an additional £22 million to local authorities to meet demand for the Scottish Welfare Fund to tackle financial insecurity over the winter months. Our Self-Isolation Support Grant also offers £500 to low income workers who are asked to self-isolate and are at risk of losing income as a result.

“To help tackle child poverty we recently launched the Scottish Child Payment fund, which is unique to Scotland, and provides eligible families with children under 16 an extra £10 per week for each child. We have also made over £130 million available to tackle food insecurity during the pandemic, including over £10 million to continue Free School Meal provision during holiday periods right through to Easter.

“We continue to call on the UK Government to reverse welfare cuts which are hitting harder than ever, and to make fundamental alterations to Universal Credit and urge them to maintain the recent £20 increase, which is imperative if we are to stop more people being pushed into poverty."