A man has been charged in connection with the death of a two-year-old in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called to home in Muirhouse at around 9.30am on Saturday.
The toddler died at the scene shortly after.
Police confirmed that a 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death.
He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.
Detective chief inspector Lynn McFall said: "I'd like to thank the local people in the Muirhouse community for their help during this inquiry.
"This was an isolated incident."
