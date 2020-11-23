It's been a year like no other, and the same can certainly be said for the Bake Off tent.

While the pastel equipment and quips from Noel Fielding may seem familiar, the coronavirus crisis has certainly left its mark on the popular baking competition, with social bubbles and guidelines being adhered to during the last six weeks.

But one more thing may be a tad different about this year's contest - we may see a Scot being crowned champion of the 2020 show.

Edinburgh student Peter Sawkins has been a firm fan-favourite since the beginning, and now has his eyes set on the much-anticipated final on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old has earned himself a highly sought after Hollywood handshake, as well as being crowned Star Baker with his impressive bakes.

Take a look at his journey over the last few weeks:

Week 1: Cake Week

Straight off the bat, Peter stole the show by being crowned Star Baker in the first week for his delicious Battenberg and a 'gold medal worthy' Showstopper.

Week 2: Biscuit Week

The bakers were asked to make a sophisticated fruit, nut and chocolate combination for their signature - and Peter certainly snapped up the challenge. His sticky toffee florentines proved a hit with judges Prue and Paul, with the latter saying he had "never had anything like it" and it was "truly unique".

But while his attempt at a tropical technical landed him in 10th place this week, his 'Burns Supper' showstopper was "delicious" and "great", according to the judges.

Week 3: Bread Week

Week three saw the bakers take on bread. Peter wowed the judges with the taste of his gluten-free signature, but left them a tad disappointed with the texture.

His rainbow bagels earned him 4th place in the technical, and his Edinburgh cityscape bread plaque, unfortunately, left the judges chewing as though it was a "piece of leather".

Week 4: Chocolate Week

Peter's "risky" upside-down brownies earned him an "okay" from the judges - and he admitted the result was a bit disappointing.

He came fourth in the technical, and his graduation-inspired showstopper was a "clever" concept, according to Paul.

Week 5: Pastry Week

Peter's fishy pasties went along swimmingly, albeit a little dry, with his eclairs earning him first place in the technical.

Week six: Japanese Week

A slightly doughless steamed bun left the beginning of Peter's Japanese week in a little bit of a lurch, but he pulled it back with his first-place layered Matcha crepe cake in the technical.

Week seven: 1980s week

Peter's quiches in 1980s week certainly impressed, and his technical knocked him off the top spot - but not too far, as he came in second.

Week eight: Dessert week

With temperatures rising, the heat was on for dessert week. Peter's mini cheesecake - which didn't look like a cheesecake, according to Paul - had the Scot off to a rocky start. And coming in fourth for the technical, it was not his best week.

Week nine: Patisserie week

The week before the final, Peter says he "hit the Bake Off jackpot".

He earned himself a Hollywood handshake was named Star Baker for his impressive cube cake.

Now, all that's left is the final, where the three finalists, Peter, Dave and Laura, will battle it out to get the 2020 prize.