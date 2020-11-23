No further coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Scotland.
Daily figures announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed the death toll remains at 3503 since the pandemic began, but she warned the number may be artificially low due to registry offices being closed at weekends.
Another 949 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number to 89,310.
The new cases mark 8.6% of people newly tested.
Of the new cases, 370 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 190 in Lanarkshire, 95 in Lothian, and 83 in Ayrshire.
As of midnight last night, 1208 were in hospital, with 84 in intensive care.
