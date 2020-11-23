A car was crushed by a bridge which fell near to Glasgow Airport on Sunday.

The cycling and pedestrian footbridge was being moved into position over the Black Cart Water last night when it fell from its transport bogey.

A car was crushed by the falling foot and cycle path but thankfully, no one was injured in the accident.

A local councillor described it as a "significant set back" for the Glasgow Airport investment area, of which the bridge is part.

Iain Nicolson, the SNP representative for Erskine and Inchinnan, said: "Once an investigation is carried out as to the circumstances and what damage may have occurred to the structure it is hopeful that a new lifting schedule will be planned in the near future."

The transport bogey which was lifting the bridge was also toppled onto its side.

A spokesman for Renfrewshire council said: "Contractors at the Glasgow Airport Investment Area site have notified the Health and Safety Executive of an incident last night. No-one was injured and we are supporting the contractors as they assess the situation and consider the next steps.

“The junction of Abbotsinch Road, Greenock Road and Inchinnan Road is open as normal and will be closed overnight as scheduled each night from 8pm to 6am, re-opening 6am on Saturday December 5.”