It's almost time for the final of this year's Great British Bake Off - and there is an abundance of talent vying for the crown.
After nine weeks of gruelling competition, we take a look at the three contestants who have succeeded in making it to the 2020 final.
Peter Sawkins
Peter Sawkins is a 20-year-old student from Edinburgh. He grew up on his mother's cooking, and has been baking seriously ever since he was just 12 years old.
He says he loves to honour his homeland in his cooking, and uses Scottish ingredients whenever he can.
His most notable bakes this season have included a hero-themed showstopper based on Sir Chris Hoy and a bread which depicted the Edinburgh skyline.
Laura Adlington
A digital manager from Kent, laura started baking when she was eight years old.
She has been hailed throughout the series for her tasty creations, which always pack a punch when it comes to flavour.
She says she enjoys putting a modern twist on old classics.
Dave Friday
Security guard Dave managed to secure his place in the final from his consistently great bakes - even though he began baking relatively late in life.
His baking style is described as “innovative and imaginative” while his strengths lie in bread – including pretzels, brioche rolls, and baguettes – as well as decoration.
When he’s not baking, Dave can be found pursuing his other passions – cars, DIY, and taking his dog and cat for walks.
