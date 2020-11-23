The Prime Minister has updated MPs on the latest coronavirus situation, and outlined plans for a "time-limited" dispensation to allow families to meet across the UK.

Saying he has been working with the devolved governments of Scotland, Wales and Nothern Ireland, Boris Johnson said that ockdowns in place currently could drive down the rate of coronavirus infection enough that families could mix.

However, he urged caution, saying there was no "Christmas truce" with Covid and that people would have to weigh up the risks for themselves.

The Prime Minister's comments in full:

"By maintaining pressure on the virus we can also enable people to see more of their family and friends over Christmas

"I can't say Christmas will be normal this year, but in a time of adversity, time spent with loved ones is even more precious for people of all faiths and none.

"We all want some kind of Christmas, we need it and we certainly feel like we deserve it.

"But what we don't want is to throw caution to the wind and allow the virus to flare up again, forcing us all back into lockdown in January.

"So to allow families to come together while minimising the risk, we are working with the devolved administrations on a special time-limited Christmas dispensation embracing the whole of the united kingdom and embracing the ties of kinship across our islands.

"But this virus is obviously not going to grant a xmas truce, it doesn't know it's Christmas.

"And famiilies will have to make a careful judgement about the risk of visiting elderly relatives.