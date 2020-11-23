BRITAIN has “turned a corner” in its battle with the coronavirus, Boris Johnson, has insisted as he said an escape route was now in sight thanks to the breakthroughs on vaccines, testing and treatments.

Updating the Commons on changes to restrictions in England, the Prime Minister told MPs: “2020 has been in many ways a tragic year when so many have lost loved ones and faced financial ruin.

“This will be still a hard winter. Christmas cannot be normal and there is a long road to spring. But we have turned a corner and the escape route is in sight.

“We must hold out against the virus until testing and vaccines come to our rescue and reduce the need for restrictions.”

Mr Johnson, who delivered his statement from Downing St as he continued to self-isolate, thanked the public for their steadfastness but urged people to continue to follow the rules to help speed up the moment when no restrictions would be needed.

“Pulling together for one final push to the spring when we have every reason to hope and believe that the achievements of our scientists will finally lift the shadow of the virus.”

The PM stressed how the UK Government was working with the administrations in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast on a “time-limited Christmas dispensation”.

He told the Commons: “I can’t say that Christmas will be normal this year but in a period of adversity time spent with loved ones is even more precious for people of all faiths and none.

“We all want some kind of Christmas, we need it, we certainly feel we deserve it. But what we don’t want is to throw caution to the winds and allow the virus to flare up again, forcing us all back into lockdown in January.

“So, to allow families to come together, while minimising the risk, we’re working with the devolved administrations on a special time-limited Christmas dispensation, embracing the whole of the United Kingdom.”

Outlining the UK Government’s winter plan for England, Mr Johnson confirmed the lockdown south of the border would end on December 2 with the new tougher tiers lasting until March.

“From next Wednesday people will be able to leave their home for any purpose and meet others in outdoor public spaces, subject to the Rule of Six. Collective worship, weddings and outdoor sports can resume, and shops, personal care, gyms and the wider leisure sector can reopen.

“But,” he warned, “without sensible precautions, we would risk the virus escalating into a winter or New Year surge.”

The PM explained the incidence of the disease remained widespread in many areas, so the nationwide measures would not be replaced by a “free for all,” but, rather, a return to a regional tiered approach, “applying the toughest measures where Covid is most prevalent”.

He admitted that while the previous measures had reduced the infection rate, they had not reduced it to below one; which means Covid-19 is still growing.

The three tiers in England would now be subject to a uniform set of rules with no regional variations.

But while some areas might see tougher restrictions, Mr Johnson did confirm a change in the closing time for pubs with last orders at 10pm but closing time at 11pm.

In tiers 1 and 2, spectator sports and business events will be free to resume inside and outside with a limited number of spectators who will have to observe social distancing. This, explained the PM, would provide more consistency with indoor performances in theatres and concert halls.

Local councils will have their enforcement powers strengthened to enable them to close down premises that pose a risk to public health.

Mr Johnson told MPs that the crucial question as to which areas would fall into which tiers would, hopefully, be answered on Thursday. The criteria would include rising or falling infection rates, analysis of cases in all age groups but especially the over 60s, the number of those tested in a local population who had Covid-19 and the current and projected pressures on the NHS.

But the PM warned: “I am sorry to say we expect that more regions will fall, at least temporarily, into higher levels than before. But by using these tougher tiers and by using rapid turnaround tests on an ever greater scale to drive R below one and keep it there, it should be possible for areas to move down the tiering scale to lower levels of restrictions.

“By maintaining the pressure on the virus, we can also enable people to see more of their family and friends over Christmas.”

Talks across the four nations are set to continue to try to establish a cross-border co-operation plan, that is likely to mean an easing of restrictions, so that a small number of households can meet for a few days over Christmas. Details of any agreement are expected within the next 72 hours.

For Labour, Sir Keir Starmer said there were “huge gaps” in the Government’s coronavirus plan.

“Labour has backed the Prime Minister on all the big decisions the Government’s had to take to protect public health, including the two national lockdowns. We’ve done so because we want there to be a national consensus on difficult issues like this and because we’ll always put public health first.

“Ideally, I’d like to be in a position to do so again. But there are huge gaps in this plan, huge uncertainties and huge risks.

“We will await the detail, we want the Prime Minister to get this right. He’s got a week to do so,” declared the Labour leader.

For the SNP, Ian Blackford called on the Government to support three million freelancers, sole traders and the recently self-employed, who, he argued, had been “excluded” from the financial support packages.

But Mr Johnson replied: “This has been very, very difficult and we’re giving whatever we can to help the self-employed and the excluded.”

Later due to a technical glitch Matt Hancock, England’s Health Secretary, stepped up to the dispatch box after the PM’s video link from Downing Street lost audio.

The Commons was suspended for three minutes to try to reconnect Mr Johnson but without success.

There was a ripple of laughter from MPs in the chamber when Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker, asked: “Have you pressed the button Prime Minister? I think we’re just going to have to stop for a moment so we can have it checked…

“We’re just checking the sound Prime Minister, we lost your answer. Have you pressed the button by mistake Prime Minister? It’s not our end Prime Minister, it could well be yours.”

Sir Lindsay added: “Would Mr Hancock like to take over with the answer?”

Gesturing to the frontbench, the Speaker said: “Is one of you going to do it or not, it’s no good looking at one another? We’re going to suspend for three-minutes then.”

Hr Hancock, seated on the front bench, then stood up to take the next questions on his colleague’s behalf.