TWO or three things I know about Sam Marie-Saint. He loves French nouvelle vague cinema, punk rock and Weimar painters. After studying directing and cinematography at UCLA in California he worked in fashion and portraiture. He now lives in New York and his new book, Sodapop, is a love letter to the movies of Jean Luc Godard. This image of the model Olivia Beeken has the perfume of Godard’s debut Breathless about it, with Beeken standing in for Jean Seberg.
“I like to use the three primary colours in my work,” Marie-Saint explains. “Red, yellow and to a lesser degree, blue. Red was the dominant colour for Sodapop. In this photo, the red lips, hair, and the brick wall in the background along with the yellow hues fit the narrative.”
Sodapop by Sam Marie-Saint is published by Damiani www. damianieditore. com at £50
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.