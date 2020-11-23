Looking for something a little different this year when it comes to gifts? Thankfully, Scottish producers, retailers, and businesses around the country have raised the bar in offering us a quality selection of goods, experiences, gastronomic and beverage delights. Below we offer some inspiration on a selection of gift ideas to suit a host of interests...

ASCENT AVIATION

As Frank Sinatra says: “come fly with me come fly away”, the team at Ascent Aviation can provide a realistic piloting experience that lets you do just that. It’s hard to nail down why human’s love flying but I guarantee it’s in everyone’s wish take the controls of a plane.

Ascent Aviation boasts the most immersive fixed based B737-800 series simulator in Scotland along with the newly installed and only Airbus A320 flight simulator in the country, you can choose your own route and it will feel like you are flying an actual aircraft. The perfect gift voucher for family or friends to enjoy our state-of-the-art simulator and fly the skies from the captain’s seat.

With the Airbus A320 and the Boeing 737-800 you can choose from over 24,000 airports and cities all over the world with the option to fly around landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and Dubai’s Palm Islands. Learn how to take off and land, understand the controls and fly a real time world gate-to-gate route between two major cities of your choice

These simulators have the ability to accurately simulate adverse weather scenarios and performance characteristics for a real true-to-life flying experience. Perfect for anyone with aspirations of becoming a pilot or simply with an interest aviation.

With a range of gift certificates for 30mins, 60mins, 90mins or 120mins, flight simulator experiences for one or two pilots in our Boeing 737-800 and Airbus A320 flight simulators.

Based in Linwood, Paisley, Ascent Aviation’s high-tech flight simulator are the best on the market thanks to their super realistic set-up.

GIVE THE GIFT OF FLIGHT THIS CHRISTMAS

THE FLIGHT IS SIMULATED, THE EXPERIENCE IS REAL

www.ascentaviation.co.uk/giftcertificates

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

FIVE MARCH

Having launched with little fanfare in 2018, Five March was somewhat thrust into the limelight with a delicious 10/10 review from The Herald’s own Joanna Blythman, thus securing its spot amongst Glasgow’s fast growing ‘foodie’ scene.

Located within minutes of the now famous Finnieston, FIVE MARCH enjoys a quiet spot, providing time to relax and catch up - a far cry from busting nearby streets.

After a challenging year the team have decided to take a little stress out what might be a very strange Christmas Day by providing everything you need to eat, drink and be merry.

If Christmas Day is taken care of already, vouchers are available online at fivemarch.co.uk which can be enjoyed over the coming year so let’s get dates in the diary and remember a time when we had evenings to look forward to.

Ps. Keep your eyes peeled for the new space from the FIVE MARCH folk - Morning Glory is set to open on Great Western Road in coming weeks. With promise of takeout food at a restaurant standard or dishes to finish at home, an easy brunch menu and farm shop staples they hope to bring a little ease to winter months.

fivemarch.co.uk/

www.facebook.com/FiveMarchGlasgow/

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GLASGOW DISTILLERY

Embracing the pioneering spirit of Scotland’s first licensed distillers, The Glasgow Distillery Company adopts its name from one of Glasgow’s original distilleries. In 1770, The Glasgow Distillery Company was founded at Dundashill and remained active until consequent closure at the beginning of the 20th Century.

In 2014 The Glasgow Distillery Company re-opened becoming the first Single Malt Whisky Distillery in Glasgow for over 100 years. The Glasgow Distillery Company is re-establishing the metropolitan Scotch Malt Whisky tradition alongside the great whisky regions and bringing Glasgow Malt Whisky back to life.

Glasgow Distillery have an abundance of wonderful Gifts available for Christmas:

Glasgow 1770 Single Malt - Personalised

www.glasgowdistillery.com/item/108/Glasgow1770/Glasgow-1770-Personalised.html

Personalise your own bottle of Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky for the perfect unique and bespoke gift. Perfect for Christmas, birthdays, retirements, weddings or anniversary’s, this is your opportunity to personalise a bottle of whisky with a thoughtful message.

Choose between two award-winning single malts: Glasgow 1770 The Original, our fresh and fruity signature single malt; or Glasgow 1770 Peated, our rich and smoky single malt.

Enter the text you wish to be printed on the bottle label, this is limited to 30 characters. Then enter the text you wish to be printed on the gift carton label, limited to 25 characters. Each of these messages can be different and totally unique to you.

Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Miniature Selection Gift Set

www.glasgowdistillery.com/item/102/Glasgow1770/Glasgow-1770-Miniature-Selection-Gift-Set.html

Proudly handcrafted at The Glasgow Distillery, the city’s first new independent single malt distillery in over 100 years, Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky combines the finest Scottish barley with the exceptionally pure water of Loch Katrine. Matured in the finest casks, always non-chill filtered and only ever natural in colour, the Glasgow 1770 Signature Range consists of The Original, Peated and Triple Distilled; three single malts of sublime quality that have successfully brought single malt distilling back to the city of Glasgow.

This premium whisky gift set includes 5cl bottles of each of the Glasgow 1770 Signature Range: The Original, Peated and Triple Distilled. Three award-winning single malts from The Glasgow Distillery.

£20

Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Cracker

www.glasgowdistillery.com/item/101/Glasgow1770/Glasgow-1770-Single-Malt-Crackers.html

Get into the festive spirit with these fantastic Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky crackers. Each cracker contains a 5cl miniature bottle from the award-winning Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky Signature Range, choose from one of three expressions - The Original, Peated or Triple Distilled. These crackers are sold separately.

£6.50

----------------------------------------------------------------------

KILCHRENAN INN

Situated close to the shores of majestic Loch Awe, amongst the mountains and lochs of rural Argyll and Bute lies the Kilchrenan Inn. Once an 18th century trading post the Inn has recently been refurbished and offers guests a little luxury whilst maintaining its original charm.

Since reopening under new ownership in May 2019 its reputation has been steadily growing locally and nationally and is now rightly regarded as one of the best places to stay and eat on the west coast of Scotland. The menu revolves around fresh locally sourced food and is always changing in line with the seasons and the produce available from local farmers, fishermen, growers and suppliers.

The Inn is only a short drive from Oban and is surrounded by some of the best walking, cycling, fishing and wildlife that Scotland has to offer. A place to savour modern Scottish food and drink with friends and loved ones in informal and welcoming surroundings.

Dine in the restaurant or bar, relax with a drink by the log fire then retreat to your room before enjoying a hearty breakfast the next morning.

SLAINTE!



www.facebook.com/kilchrenaninn/

www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Restaurant_Review-g551916-d11756826-Reviews-Kilchrenan_Inn-Kilchrenan_Argyll_and_Bute_Scotland.html

www.kilchrenaninn.co.uk

------------------------------------------------------------------

KING’S HILL GIN

King’s Hill Gin is created from a meticulous blend of twelve finely curated botanicals, combined in perfect harmony and distilled in a traditional Copper Alembic Still, named ‘Marion’. The Pentland Hills, near Edinburgh, offers an abundance of diverse natural resources. Gorse Flower, Heather, Wild Rosehip and Elderflower are painstakingly foraged by hand, dried and vapour infused in a copper basket during distillation. The resulting spirit captures and conveys a true sense of the terroir.





King’s Hill takes inspiration from a brave gamble long ago between King Robert the Bruce and Sir William ‘The Crusader’ Sinclair, deep in the Pentland hills overlooking the King’s Hill Gin still.



King Robert and Sir William were in the area tracking a rare white stag. The King staked his Pentland estate against the life of Sir William that he would be first to capture this magnificent beast. Sir William with the help of his trusty hounds, Help and Hold, won the bet. In return, The Crusader named the spot where King Robert stood “King’s Hill”. Drawing on this rich history; the gin has captured the essence of the area – bold, beautiful and bloody marvellous.





The award-winning King’s Hill Gin is contained within a bespoke bottle. Piney Juniper berries form the perfect backbone of the gin. The locally foraged ingredients add smoothness, depth and character. Best served long with a hearty slice of grapefruit, copious ice and quality Mediterranean tonic. A gin truly fit for a King.



On the nose: Fresh, fruity with piney juniper

On the palate: Smooth, sweet, full bodied and aromatic

On the finish: Berry sweetness, with hints of liquorice, yet cooling



The King’s Hill Gin 70cl gift set is the perfect gift for the gin aficionado in your life. The beautiful bottle is set next to a couple of equally beautiful old-fashioned tumblers that house the perfect Gin & Tonic. These high quality tumblers match the tactile effect on the bottle and will sit pretty next to your King’s Hill Gin.



These gift sets are sent out via next day delivery.

Sláinte



www.kingshillgin.com



Facebook – @kingshillgin

Instagram - kings_hill_gin

Twitter - @kingshillgin

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MACKINTOSH AT THE WILLOW

Scotland’s most famous tearooms are delighted to have launched their online retail shop, which stocks a variety of bespoke products and gifts from local businesses.

2020 has been unimaginably tough for all industries, and as a non-profit social enterprise Mackintosh at the Willow has relied heavily on loyal customer support to get back up and running. After re-opening in mid-September it has been touching to see so many familiar faces return in this treasured Glasgow landmark.

Mackintosh at the Willow has been working hard in the background, successfully launching their online retail store, with international shipping, just in time for Christmas. This enables Mackintosh-lovers and discerning shoppers alike to purchase a range of Christmas goods: from stocking fillers for children and essentials like winter scarves and gloves for beloved grandparents to elegant Mackintosh-inspired jewellery for that someone special who maybe needs a little spoiling in 2020.

Mackintosh at the Willow locally sources as many of their products as possible, doing their bit to support local businesses and lower their carbon footprint. They even upcycle the iconic Burleighware crockery into bespoke cufflinks, pendants and coasters so by purchasing something from them you’re doing your bit for the green economy.

Cairn Scotland are one of their most trusted suppliers for Mackintosh-inspired jewellery, weaving together sterling silver, amethyst and peridot stones to create stunning jewellery sets of earrings, pendants, and bracelets. These elegant accessories are guaranteed to give a wow factor to whatever you decide to wear on Christmas day.

For a little t.l.c. Siabann skincare range, from the beautiful Ochil Hills in the heart of Scotland, is the perfect pick-me-up and an ideal Secret Santa/ stocking filler. Foodies can enjoy one of the many Pekoe loose leaf teas, including a signature 1903 Blend: a light afternoon tea with a subtle touch of rose petals in homage to Mackintosh’s much-loved rose motif.

One of their most popular ranges are the stained-glass mirrors, inspired by the building and hand-crafted by Winged Heart, based in the Borders.

If deciding between all these items is just a little too taxing, you can always let them help you out with one of the specially priced Christmas bundles, available for Him, Her and Mackintosh fans. There is even one for the wee ones. To see all these lovely products and many more, support local business and help preserve this iconic Glasgow building visit Mackintosh at the Willow’s online store at www.mackintoshatthewillow.com/retail/

Throughout the Glasgow lockdown they are offering 10% off when you shop online, so just enter the code MATW10* when you check out.

www.mackintoshatthewillow.com/christmas/

* valid only until December 11th, excludes bundles.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

PRETTY UNIQUE BOUTIQUE

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift? Look no further than Pretty Unique Boutique. With a wide range of items for sale, from preloved treasures, jewellery, including clothing; handmade cards; Caurnie Soaps; Maid in Chryston Hand lotions; locally produced honey and beeswax candles; hand knitted and crochet goods, they have Christmas shopping covered.

You can also take comfort in the knowledge that at Pretty Unique Boutique Community Interest Company, they aim to expand and provide employment activity with both paid and unpaid volunteering opportunities in their shop and workshop.

Established in 2016 to tackle social isolation and loneliness in the community, they work with people with Alzheimer’s, dementia, mental health issues, additional support needs, disabilities, recovery from strokes, remission from cancer, chronic illness and language issues.

With them being a not-for-profit organisation, they rely on the support, donations, and generosity of the community to help fund many of their activities.

Their shop and online trading store bring in revenue that supports their core activities throughout Chryston, Muirhead and surrounding villages.

Craft classes delivered include, card making; jewellery making; upholstery; upcycling; sewing; knitting; furniture upcycling; English conversation classes and children’s craft classes.

In addition to this, they have been an official stockist of Frenchic Furniture paint for over three years and have an extensive range of stock in the shop for keen upcyclers.

Some of their testimonials include

“Pretty Unique Boutique is an Aladdin’s den”

“A hidden gem that everyone should know about”

Their aim is to raise environmental awareness of reuse, recycle and upcycling, and love to assist customers looking to upcycle, so pop along to their gem of a shop (currently located in Muirhead but they will be relocating in future) or check out their website: www.prettyuniqueboutiquescotland.com or Facebook page www.facebook.com/prettyuniqueboutiquemuirhead/

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

RIVA BOUTIQUE HOTEL

Riva Boutique Hotel has officially launched after a major transformation took place at the iconic nineteenth century building overlooking the scenic shores of Gareloch.

The new boutique hotel successfully blends a touch of luxury and charm with an aesthetic of tasteful contemporary design. The hotel comprised fourteen rooms, all elegantly designed utilising local trade, overseen by Robbie Crocker of Crocker-Smith Interior Design. Notable features include floor to ceiling coral blue coloured tiles within the bathrooms, which are infused with modern designs and a vintage industrial twist and come with large walk-in showers for extra space. From the comfort of the sizable beds, to each statement piece intentionally propagated throughout the rooms, the Riva Boutique Hotel has been carefully curated to create eye-pleasing surroundings while ensuring relaxation remains the optimum focus for guests.

Festive packages include a King Sea View room, a Christmas hamper waiting for guests on arrival, and a themed cocktail experience at Riva’s well-known residence bar, this offer starts from £150 a night.

Riva would be well-matched to any looking for a peaceful seaside destination over the holiday season and into next year. Inside you will find rooms suitable for families, or for those looking for a romantic getaway.

The new hotel is also dog-friendly, meaning you won’t have to leave your furry four-legged companion behind, and they can enjoy some fun by the seafront or along Helensburgh’s famous esplanade walk. Located a mere five to ten minute drive away from Loch Lomond, the Riva hotel, found on W Clyde St (G84 8SQ), in Helensburgh, also provides a useful base for any keen on enjoying the beauty of the sights close by, with lots of picturesque winter walks also easily accessed. Riva’s restaurant, located on the ground floor, serves up a refined and satisfying brand new Italian inspired Mediterranean menu.

Last year the restaurant had a complete refurbishment to offer guests greater comfort and space in a superior setting. Hotel guests can enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner, or just drinks in the restaurant – dependent on Covid-19 restrictions. Sky Sports offers visitors live coverage in the bar area, and outdoor seating is also available. The outside terrace is spacious enough to accommodate a number of guests safely and comfortably, making it the ideal spot to relax and unwind with a delicious meal and great company in these charming surroundings. Menu favourites include a crispy lamb shoulder benedict, salsa verde, whipped feta, roasted chickpeas and hollandaise sauce – a sure way to get you energised for a morning of hill walking.

Riva is also offering gift vouchers which are presented in the form of a beautifully distinct Christmas box, for an extra personal touch. Promising friends and family a special night away in Riva’s new luxury hotel is a great way to relax after what has been a stressful year for many, and makes for an ideal present this Christmas.

For more information:

https://www.rivahotel.co.uk/

enquiries@rivahelensburgh.co.uk

01436 677796

Facebook/Riva

instagram/rivahelensburgh

-----------------------------------------------------------------

WINE DELIVERED

Kylie Minogue, Graham Norton and Ian Botham curate Wine Hampers exclusively for WineDelivered.co.uk

Celebrating the incredible milestone of her eighth number 1 album “DISCO” on the UK’s Official Charts, Kylie Minogue has partnered with Wine Delivered the luxury wine and lifestyle platform, by launching her first ever limited-edition Christmas hampers. Named after her most famous hits, the limited edition Kylie Minogue “Wild Rosé” Christmas hamper includes a bottle of Kylie Minogue's highly-sought after 2019 Côtes de Provence Rosé, a bottle of the Kylie Minogue Wines Signature Rosé, a selection of sweet and savoury treats, two bespoke Wines by Kylie Minogue wine glasses, two Microphone Christmas Baubles, and a Kylie Minogue corkscrew.

The Kylie Minogue “Lovers Edition” Christmas hamper includes a bottle of both the Kylie Minogue Signature Merlot and Signature Sauvignon Blanc, Rosemary Olive Oil, a selection of culinary delights including crisps, cheese and chutney, and two microphone Christmas baubles. The Wild Rosé and Lovers Edition Hampers are both proudly supported and available at WineDelivered.co.uk.

Wine Delivered also offers an exclusive selection of Christmas hampers from TV icon Graham Norton, and sporting legend Sir Ian Botham. Graham Norton’s Own Hamper includes Graham Norton’s signature Prosecco, Graham Norton Sauvignon Blanc, and a selection of Truffle Snacks, and sweet treats.

Sir Ian Botham’s “Twelve Days of Christmas” Advent Box includes the entire collection of wines in the Botham portfolio, each bottle is also individually numbered from one to twelve and have a lovely festive neck tie which has been carefully secured around the neck of each bottle of wine. Also included is a box of twelve delicious Botham Truffle Chocolates and a personally signed card from Lord Botham. Festively wrapped and with their own personal celebrity touches, the hampers include a sumptuous selection of food and wine to enjoy over the festive season.

Founded in March 2020, Wine Delivered is one of the fastest growing premium drinks e-commerce platforms in the UK. Providing access to the world’s most exclusive and curated wines and spirits online, Wine Delivered has also been at the forefront of the growing celebrity wine movement, detailing Kylie Minogue’s hugely popular premium wines exclusively.

With a philosophy of enabling their community of wine and spirits lovers to enjoy the finest drinks at home, both exemplary service and customer satisfaction are at the heart of the Wine Delivered community commitment. Wine Delivered offers its customers access to an incredible universe of fine wines, wine accessories, gifts, and culinary delights to make your drinking experience the most premium and pleasurable.



With wines sourced from popular countries and regions such as New Zealand, Australia, France and Argentina, brands in the portfolio also include Howard Park Wines, Invivo x SJP Wines, Kylie Minogue Wines, Chateau Sainte Roseline, Sir Ian Botham Wines, Graham Norton’s Own and MadFish Wines.