A man has been charged with a series of offences after the death of a two-year-old boy in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called to a home in Muirhouse at about 9.30am on Saturday.
The toddler died at the scene shortly after.
A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death.
Lucasz Czapla appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, when he faced a charge of assault.
He was also charged with driving over the alcohol limit, dangerous driving and failing to stop a vehicle.
Czapla made no plea and was remanded in custody.
