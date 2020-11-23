AN outline of a Brexit deal can be done this week, Micheal Martin, the Taoiseach, has insisted.

He told a briefing of EU prime ministers how last week Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission President, had provided one of the more “hopeful presentations made to date”.

Speaking to reporters from Dublin Port Mr Martin was upbeat about the prospects of a free trade agreement, saying: “A deal is necessary and a deal is in the best interest of the United Kingdom, of Ireland and of the European Union.

“The fact is that engagement has continued and it’s fair to say the engagement has been of an intensive nature now for some weeks.

“President Ursula von der Leyen did say to the EU leaders last Thursday night that there are texts now on all areas. I would be hopeful that by the end of this week we could see the outline of a deal.

“That remains to be seen. It’s down to political will, both in the United Kingdom, I’m clear the political will is there in the European Union. One must remain hopeful that a deal can be arrived at.”

Talks between the UK and EU teams resumed on Monday remotely due to the fact Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, is self-isolating because a colleague contracted coronavirus. However, the expectation is that he will be in London later this week to continue the talks in person as expectations rise that an agreement could be reached on or by Friday.

While progress has been made on the two outstanding issue of fishing rights and the so-called level playing field on competition, more work still needs to be done to pin down details. No 10 declined to comment on suggestions that a 10-year review mechanism had been agreed on the fishing rights issue, making clear it would not comment as the talks continued.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman, asked about the fishing rights review, said: “We have been pretty clear when it comes to fisheries that we will become an independent coastal nation and take back control and access to our waters at the end of the year. We want a simple, separate framework that reflects our rights under international law; that remains the position.”

Asked about whether there would be enough time for MPs to have the conventional 21 days to scrutinise and ratify a deal given the approaching Commons Christmas recess, the spokesman stressed: “As you’d expect, like any reasonable Government we prepare for all possible outcomes of the negotiations.

“Should we reach an agreement with the EU, we expect legislation would be required by the end of the transition period. We would set out parliamentary times for that in the usual way. But we have seen in the past Parliament’s ability to pass legislation quickly if needed.”

In Dublin Port, Mr Martin emphasised how an agreement with the UK was important for jobs and for the future of business in Ireland.

“A deal makes far greater sense for jobs and for the respective economies of all involved,” he declared.

The Taoiseach added: “I do sense that both negotiating teams, they’ve made progress, that’s the point. The presentation made last week by the President of the Commission was probably one of the more hopeful presentations made to date. Therefore, one has to remain hopeful that they can pull one off.”

Mr Martin made his comments while visiting Dublin Port to assess his country’s Brexit preparations.

He said Britain leaving the EU would be “the most significant fundamental change in our economic narrative in over 50 years”.

More than 1,500 extra people have been hired to work in customs with customs declarations set to increase from an average of 1.5 million per year to around 20m per year.

Noting how the added burden on the customs system would have a negative impact on traffic congestion in Dublin, the Taoiseach explained: “That which ordinarily went through here seamlessly will not go through seamlessly now. The aim of all of our preparation is to make it as fast as we possibly can.”

He added: “We can deal with it. We’ve built up capacity very quickly and we’re continuing to work to increase capacity here at Dublin Port. But the world will change and it will not be as seamless as it once was.

“Once we get a deal agreed, that will allow for a degree of settling down, a building of trust. We owe it to the people we represent to do that.”