THE SCOTTISH Conservatives have promoted Jamie Halcro Johnston to the party's spokesperson for tourism and the rural economy.
The move comes after Oliver Mundell quit the role last week after voting against his party's whip on coronavirus travel restrictions.
Mr Halcro Johnston said: “As an MSP for the Highlands and Islands, I know only too well that the SNP Government have let down and left behind too many parts of Scotland these last 13 years.
READ MORE: Oliver Mundell quits Scottish Conservatives front bench
“I’m looking forward to getting started and putting forward Scottish Conservative ideas to really deliver for rural Scotland and promote our vital tourism sector.”
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross added: “I’m delighted to appoint Jamie to the shadow cabinet and I’m sure he will be a real asset not only for the party, but for rural communities across Scotland.
“Jamie has demonstrated for several years now how effective he can be, especially when bringing forward new ideas and holding the government to account. Earlier today, his work paid off as he’s managed to get the SNP Government to finally start acting on his member’s bill to protect the title of electricians and properly regulate the profession."
“Like me, Jamie comes from a farming background and we are determined to speak up for our farmers and those living in rural communities who have been let down by the SNP.”
