CONTROVERSIAL hate crime legislation will be further watered down to address widespread concerns over its impact, the Justice Secretary has confirmed.

Humza Yousaf said sections of the Hate Crime Bill dealing with the performance of plays and religious protections will be amended or removed.

It comes just weeks after he announced the legislation will be altered to ensure a conviction for new offences of "stirring up" hatred would only be possible where it was shown that someone intended to stir up hatred through their actions or behaviour.

The draft legislation previously had a lower threshold covering behaviour "likely to" stir up hatred, whether this was done intentionally or not.

Elsewhere, Mr Yousaf confirmed Baroness Helena Kennedy will chair a working group to explore options around a potential stand alone offence of misogynistic harassment.

The Hate Crime Bill has been the focus of months of controversy, with critics arguing it threatens freedom of speech.

Giving evidence to Holyrood's Justice Committee, Mr Yousaf said section four of the Bill can be removed.

This deals with the stirring up of hatred during the performance of a play, and has been criticised by figures in the theatre industry who voiced concerns over self-censorship.

Mr Yousaf told MSPs: "I recognise the concerns expressed by the performing arts community that the provision appears to single them out, and the anxiety that has caused.

"The Public Order Act 1986 does include similar provisions, and it was on that basis that it was included in the Bill.

"However the evidence this committee heard has led me to conclude that section four can be removed from the Bill."

Elsewhere, he said section 11 of the Bill will be amended. This covers the protection of freedom of expression with regards to religion.

Mr Yousaf said it will be changed so that it covers the absence of religious belief and to clarify that "mere expressions of antipathy, dislike, ridicule and insult are not on their own criminal behaviour".

He added: "I'm committed to working with parliament to ensure hate crime law is effective, while protecting freedom of expression."

He said he will continue to reflect on other areas of the legislation.

Mr Yousaf previously said more than 5,600 hate crimes were reported to prosecutors last year.

As well as the stirring up offences, the Hate Crime Bill updates the characteristics protected in law from hate crimes.